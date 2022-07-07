The New York Knicks agreed to a three-year NBA deal with center Jericho Sims, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Sims, 23, averaged 2.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 13.5 minutes in 41 games (five starts) as a rookie last season.

The third-to-last pick in the 2021 NBA Draft (58th overall), Sims shot 72.2 percent from the field with the Knicks.

The 6-foot-10 Sims played four seasons at the University of Texas.

--Field Level Media

