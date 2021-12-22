New York Knicks forward Nerlens Noel entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, ESPN reported Wednesday.

Noel will become the Knicks' seventh player on the list, joining forwards Obi Toppin and Kevin Knox II as well as guards Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Miles McBride and Quentin Grimes.

Noel, 27, is averaging 3.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games (10 starts) this season.

The Knicks (14-17) have won two of their last three games heading into Thursday's contest against the visiting Washington Wizards.

--Field Level Media

