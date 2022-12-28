New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett will miss Thursday's game at San Antonio with a finger laceration, the New York Daily News reported Wednesday.
The cut to his right index finger occurred early in the first quarter of Tuesday night's overtime loss at Dallas when Mavericks guard Luka Doncic attempted to swipe the ball out of his hands.
Barrett will be sidelined for "a week or so," per the report.
Barrett left the game after just two minutes with no points and one assist.
He is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 starts this season.
Barrett, 22, has career averages of 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 233 games (232 starts) since being selected with the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2019.
Miles McBride played a career-high 46 minutes off the bench with Barrett out of the game on Wednesday and finished with 14 points in the 126-121 setback to the Mavericks.
--Field Level Media
