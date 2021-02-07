Derrick Rose and New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau might be headed for another reunion.

The Detroit Pistons are looking to trade Rose and the Knicks are in active talks to acquire the former No. 1 overall pick (2008), according to The Athletic.

Thibodeau took his first head coaching job with the Chicago Bulls in 2010, with Rose as the team's star. Thibodeau won 62 games in his first season, with Rose taking home the MVP.

Rose, who will be a free agent after the season, also played for Thibodeau at his next stop with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rose, 32, is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists in 15 games off the bench for the Pistons this season, but hasn't played in a game since Jan. 30. He's averaged 18.7 points, 5.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds over 611 career games (504 starts).

At 11-13, the Knicks currently sit in seventh in the Eastern Conference standings. The Pistons are dead last at 5-18 and have lost four straight.

--Field Level Media

