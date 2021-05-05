Knicks center Nerlens Noel is expected to return to action Wednesday night when New York visits the Denver Nuggets, according to a report by ESPN.
The Knicks listed Noel (left ankle) as questionable on their injury report.
Noel left Sunday's game at Houston after playing just 11 minutes when he crashed knees with Rockets center Christian Wood and injured his ankle. The Knicks won 122-97.
Noel did not play in New York's 118-104 victory over Memphis on Monday.
The 27-year-old seven-year veteran is the only player in the league averaging two blocks (2.2) and a steal (1.1).
