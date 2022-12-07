Sep 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates after a victory against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) celebrates after a victory against the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Davis
Sep 30, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) throws against the New York Mets in the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
The Boston Red Sox are adding free-agent reliever Kenley Jansen to the team on a two-year, $32 million deal, ESPN reported Wednesday.
The longtime closer of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jansen spent the 2022 season in that same role with the Atlanta Braves. He posted a 5-2 record with a 3.38 ERA and a National League-leading 41 saves in 64 innings pitched.
He signed a one-year, $16 million contract with the Braves as a free agent in the offseason but also considered the Red Sox then.
Jansen, 35, spent his first 12 seasons with the Dodgers, where he was a three-time All-Star and won the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award twice (2016 and '17).
In his career, Jansen has a 42-28 record and a 2.46 ERA with 391 saves. His 573 games finished are most among active players.
In 769 innings pitched, the right-hander has struck out 1,107 batters.
He has appeared in 59 postseason games, compiling a 3-2 record with a 2.20 ERA and 20 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.