The New York Jets are trading tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The Jets are expected to receive multiple draft picks in exchange.
Herndon can step right in to replace Vikings starter Irv Smith Jr., who is having meniscus surgery on his knee this week and will miss the start of the season.
Herndon, 25, caught 31 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games (13 starts) last season. He has 71 receptions for 796 yards and seven scores in 33 games (25 starts) since the Jets drafted him in the fourth round out of Miami in 2018.
After Smith's injury in the preseason finale, coach Mike Zimmer acknowledged that Minnesota's tight end depth was "not very good," with Tyler Conklin, Brandon Dillon, 2021 fifth-round pick Zach Davidson and the undrafted Shane Zylstra on the roster.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.