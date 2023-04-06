The New York Jets are signing veteran quarterback Tim Boyle to a one-year deal, NFL Network reported Thursday.
Boyle spent his first two seasons with Green Bay (2019-20) and reunites with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who held the same role with the Packers.
And Boyle ultimately could be reunited with fellow signal-caller Aaron Rodgers if the Jets and Packers can work out a deal for the four-time Most Valuable Player.
Boyle, 28, has spent his entire career in the NFC North. He appeared in one game with the Chicago Bears last season and made his only three NFL starts with the Detroit Lions in 2021.
Boyle is 0-3 as a starter and has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 574 yards with three touchdowns and eight interceptions in 17 career games.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the
respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in
a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it
here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar,
lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Generally cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 73F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.