The New York Jets agreed to a $20.55 million rookie deal with wide receiver Garrett Wilson on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

The four-year, fully guaranteed contract for the 10th overall pick out of Ohio State means the Jets have signed all three of their first-round selections.

Wilson, 21, posted 10 100-yard receiving games over three seasons with the Buckeyes, including each of his final three games in 2021.

The two-time All-Big Ten selection caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns in 34 games (19 starts) from 2019-21.

New York previously signed cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4 overall pick) and linebacker Jermaine Johnson (No. 26) to rookie contracts.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In