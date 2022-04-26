The New York Jets are picking up the 2023 fifth-year contract option of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Sports Illustrated reported Tuesday.

The 6-foot-3, 303-pound Williams was the third overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32.5 rookie deal and will earn $10.75 million in 2023, per Spotrac.

Williams, 24, had 53 tackles (seven for loss) and six sacks in 15 games (all starts) in 2021.

In 41 career games (37 starts) with the Jets, Williams has 136 tackles (21 for loss), 15.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

--Field Level Media

