Longtime NFL assistant coach Greg Knapp is hospitalized and listed in critical condition with injuries from a bicycle accident in California, according to reports.
Knapp, 58, is an assistant coach with the New York Jets.
Knapp's agent, Jeff Sperbeck, confirmed to 9News in Denver that Knapp was hit by a car while riding his bike in California.
Hired in January, Knapp has worked closely with Jets No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and has a history of developing quarterbacks.
He was a member of the Denver Broncos coaching staff when Peyton Manning guided the franchise to the Super Bowl in 2015.
Knapp has also worked for the Texans, 49ers, Falcons, Seahawks and Raiders.
