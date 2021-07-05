The Utah Jazz hope to re-sign point guard Mike Conley, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, The Athletic reported Monday.
The challenge for the Jazz is two-fold. Conley, 33, would demand a significant deal to retain, and Utah is already projected to be hovering around the luxury-tax cutoff even without the 2021 All-Star.
A max deal would be expensive -- in the neighborhood of $228 over five years, or $45.6 million per year -- but might not be necessary to retain the veteran floor leader
The Jazz could opt to let the former No. 4 overall pick by Memphis walk, but the team just finished first in the Western Conference standings with a 52-20 record and has younger stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell returning.
Conley has averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 assists per game throughout a 12-season career, playing for Memphis (2007-19) and Utah (2019-21).
This past season, he earned his first All-Star selection, playing in 51 games and averaging 16.2 points and 6.0 assists per game, but he was inactive for most of the team's 4-2 playoff series loss against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a hamstring injury.
--Field Level Media
