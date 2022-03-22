The Toronto Blue Jays are signing recently acquired All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman to a two-year, $25 million extension, ESPN reported Tuesday.

Acquired in a March 16 trade with the Oakland Athletics, the three-time Gold Glove winner is due to become a free agent after the 2023 season. This deal would cover his final two years of arbitration.

Chapman, 28, hit 27 home runs with 72 RBIs in 2021 but compiled a .210 batting average, the worst of his five-year career. He struck out a career-high 202 times in 529 at-bats.

In 573 career games, all with the A's, Chapman posted 111 home runs, 125 doubles and 296 RBIs with a .243 batting average.

--Field Level Media

