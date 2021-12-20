The Minnesota Timberwolves put forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Patrick Beverley in the health and safety protocols, The Athletic reported Monday.

Vanderbilt and Beverley join Anthony Edwards, Taurean Prince and Josh Okogie in the COVID protocols. Okogie was added just ahead of tipoff on Sunday.

Beverley, 33, is averaging 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 22 games (18 starts) in his first season in Minnesota.

Vanderbilt, 22, is scoring 6.1 points per game while adding 8.6 rebounds in 29 games (22 starts).

The Timberwolves improved to 15-15 with a victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. They'll bid for their fifth straight win on Tuesday when they play at Dallas.

--Field Level Media

