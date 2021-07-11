Orlando reached agreement with Jamahl Mosley on a four-year deal to coach the Magic, according to ESPN.
It's the first head coaching job for the 42-year-old Mosley, who spent the past seven seasons as an assistant to Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle. He's also had stints as an assistant in Cleveland (2010-14) and Denver (2005-10).
The Magic had narrowed down their candidates to Mosley and Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., who remains a leading candidate to take over the Washington Wizards, per the report.
The Magic and Steve Clifford mutually parted ways last month after finishing 21-51 in 2020-21. Clifford compiled a 96-131 record in three seasons in Orlando.
Due to a series of midseason trades, the Magic have entered a rebuilding mode. Orlando has two lottery picks in the 2021 NBA Draft and potentially $30 million in cap space to build a team around a young core of Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr. and Chuma Okeke and returning starters Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac, who both had season-ending injuries.
Mosley played collegiately at Colorado, averaging 11.4 points per game in 103 contests (79 starts) from 1997-2001.
--Field Level Media
