Two-time All-American Athletic Conference guard Jalen Cook will not return to Tulane next season, electing to either play in the NBA or with another college team.
ESPN reported Wednesday that Cook will test the NBA draft waters but maintain his eligibility; he won't sign with an agent right away.
Cook finished second in the AAC this season with 19.9 points per game. He also averaged 4.9 assists per game. He averaged 18.0 points per game for the Green Wave in 2021-22.
The 6-foot Cook began his career at LSU, appearing in 20 games as a freshman and averaging 3.1 points.
Cook averages 14.4 points in 70 games (48 starts) with LSU and Tulane. He has percentages of 44.2 percent from the floor and 36.9 percent from the 3-point line for his career.
