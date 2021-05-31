YouTube star and boxing neophyte Jake Paul has agreed to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, The Athletic reported Monday.
A date and time were not reported.
Paul is 3-0 after defeating another ex-UFC fighter Ben Askren, a longtime friend of Woodley's. In fact, Woodley was in Askren's corner for the April fight vs. Paul.
Woodley is on a four-fight losing streak in UFC, having most recently lost to Vicente Luque in a first-round submission in March. Woodley's contract with UFC came to an end in April.
Woodley is 39 years old; Paul is 24.
