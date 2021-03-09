The Jacksonville Jaguars will place the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson, NFL Network reported on Tuesday.
The reported move appears to be a sound one, considering the Jaguars are expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The franchise tag for offensive tackles is earmarked at approximately $13.6 million. Robinson made $1,422,022 last season, per Spotrac.
Robinson, 25, started 16 games last season and all 47 games in which he has played since the Jaguars selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.
--Field Level Media
