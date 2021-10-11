Sorry, an error occurred.
The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign veteran wide receiver Anthony Miller to their practice squad, NFL Network reported Monday.
A former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears, Miller was released by Houston last week after catching five passes for 23 yards and one touchdown in two games with the Texans in 2021.
Miller, who turned 27 on Saturday, has 139 career catches for 1,587 yards and 12 touchdowns in 49 games (18 starts) with the Bears (2018-20) and Texans.
Chicago traded Miller to the Texans in July in a deal that included a swap of late-round draft picks.
The Jaguars (0-5) take a 20-game losing streak into Sunday's clash in London against the Miami Dolphins (1-4).
--Field Level Media
