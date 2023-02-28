The Jaguars created $26.14 million in 2023 cap space by restructuring three deals, ESPN reported Tuesday.
Jacksonville converted a total of $32.657 million in base salary into signing bonuses for wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones and guard Brandon Scherff.
All three players signed free agent contracts with the Jaguars during the 2022 offseason.
Kirk, 26, set career highs across the board with 84 catches for 1,108 yards and eight TDs in 17 starts in 2022.
Jones, 27, also established career highs with 82 catches for 823 yards and added five TDs in 16 games (15 starts).
Scherff, 31, started all 17 games for an offense that finished 10th in both scoring and total offense last season.
--Field Level Media
