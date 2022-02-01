Sorry, an error occurred.
The Jacksonville Jaguars met with longtime Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman in person Monday about a "high-level front office position," NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The specific nature of the role is unclear. The Jaguars already have a general manager, Trent Baalke, and are in the process of hiring a head coach to replace Urban Meyer.
Spielman, 59, was fired at the end of the 2021 season. He had been with the Vikings since 2006 and had served as general manager since 2012.
Before joining Minnesota, Spielman worked with the Miami Dolphins from 2000-04, including as general manager in his final season. He was the Chicago Bears' director of pro personnel from 2000-01.
--Field Level Media
