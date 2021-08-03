Guard Ish Smith has agreed to a one-year deal with Charlotte, The Athletic reported Tuesday, making the Hornets his record-tying 12th different NBA team.
The deal is $4.5 million, per the report, with a team option for a second season.
Smith, 33, is poised to become just the fifth NBA player ever to play for 12 teams, joining Joe Smith, Chucky Brown, Jim Jackson and Tony Massenburg.
Smith played the last two seasons with the Washington Wizards. Last season, he averaged 6.7 points, 3.9 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game in 44 contest (one start). He played 21.0 minutes per game.
For his career, he's averaging 7.7 points and 3.9 assists in 654 games (166 starts) for Houston, Memphis, Golden State, Orlando, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia (twice), New Orleans, Detroit and the Wizards.
Smith hails from Concord, N.C., and played at Wake Forest.
--Field Level Media
