The city of Indianapolis has reached a deal to host the entire 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The NCAA announced in November it planned to stage the event in a single location for health and safety concerns, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was already slated to host the Final Four.

WISH-TV and CBS Sports reported that an official announcement would be made later Monday.

The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

--Field Level Media

