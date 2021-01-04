The city of Indianapolis has reached a deal to host the entire 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament, multiple outlets reported Monday.
The NCAA announced in November it planned to stage the event in a single location for health and safety concerns, and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis was already slated to host the Final Four.
WISH-TV and CBS Sports reported that an official announcement would be made later Monday.
The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.