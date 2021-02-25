Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu could miss time after sustaining a broken nose in a game earlier this week, The Athletic reported Thursday.
Dosunmu has been fitted for a mask, per the report, but could miss Thursday night's game against Nebraska. The 6-foot-5 junior is a potential first team All-American and leads the No. 5 Illini with 21.0 points per game and 5.3 assists. He's also averaging 6.3 rebounds per game in 22 contests.
Dosunmu sustained the injury in Tuesday night's 81-72 loss at Michigan State. Spartans center Mady Sissoko was ejected from the game for the flagrant 2 foul.
After Thursday, Illinois (16-6, 12-4 Big Ten) plays its last three games of the regular season on the road, starting Saturday at No. 23 Wisconsin.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.