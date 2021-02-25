Illinois star guard Ayo Dosunmu could miss time after sustaining a broken nose in a game earlier this week, The Athletic reported Thursday.

Dosunmu has been fitted for a mask, per the report, but could miss Thursday night's game against Nebraska. The 6-foot-5 junior is a potential first team All-American and leads the No. 5 Illini with 21.0 points per game and 5.3 assists. He's also averaging 6.3 rebounds per game in 22 contests.

Dosunmu sustained the injury in Tuesday night's 81-72 loss at Michigan State. Spartans center Mady Sissoko was ejected from the game for the flagrant 2 foul.

After Thursday, Illinois (16-6, 12-4 Big Ten) plays its last three games of the regular season on the road, starting Saturday at No. 23 Wisconsin.

--Field Level Media

