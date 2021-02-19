Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ will earn $4.1 million in 2021 after winning his arbitration case against the team, according to multiple reports.
Chicago submitted a $3.25 million salary figure.
Happ is the first player to beat the Cubs in arbitration since Shawon Dunston in 1990, according to NBC Sports Chicago. Dunston was awarded $1.25 million and the team submitted $950,000.
Happ batted .258 with 12 homers, 28 RBIs and 11 doubles in 57 games during the shortened, 60-game 2020 season.
The 26-year-old Happ has 62 homers, 170 RBIs and a .248 average in 372 games with the Cubs over the past four seasons.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.