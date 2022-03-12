The Carolina Hurricanes reportedly are finalizing an eight-year contract extension for forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The Athletic reported the deal will carry an average annual value of $4.25 to $4.5 million, while TSN reported it will be "just south of" $5 million.

Kotkaniemi, 21, has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 54 games in his first season with the Hurricanes.

The 2018 first-round pick (No. 3 overall) joined Carolina in September as a restricted free agent after the Montreal Canadiens declined to match the Hurricanes' $6.1 million offer.

The Finland native tallied 62 points (22 goals, 40 assists) in 171 games with the Canadiens from 2018-21.

--Field Level Media

