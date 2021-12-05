Sorry, an error occurred.
Miami is finalizing a deal with Oregon's Mario Cristobal to be the Hurricanes' new head coach, the Miami Herald reported Sunday.
The parties are in the late stages of negotiations on a five-year deal worth an estimated $8 million a season, per the report.
Cristobal, a Miami native who has played and coached for the Hurricanes, was reportedly offered an extension to remain with the Ducks.
Cristobal, 51, would replace Manny Diaz, who as of Sunday morning had not been removed from his post with the Hurricanes.
Diaz, 47, guided Miami to a 7-5 record (5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) this season and is 21-15 in three seasons at the helm.
Cristobal is in his fourth full season at Oregon. He is 35-13 overall, including 10-3 this year following Friday night's loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game in Las Vegas.
Cristobal previously coached at Florida International, also located in South Florida, from 2007-12, putting together a 27-47 record in six seasons. Overall, Cristobal is 62-60 as a head coach.
Last December, Cristobal signed a new six-year, $27.3 million deal with the Ducks through the 2025 season.
ESPN reported earlier this week that Cristobal would have to pay Oregon a $9 million buyout if he exits for another school before Jan. 14.
The Miami Herald also reported that Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich is also headed to Miami unless the parties get "cold feet."
--Field Level Media
