The Charlotte Hornets intend to pick up the team option on coach James Borrego's contract for the 2021-22 season, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
In three seasons with the Hornets, Borrego has a 105-144 record and the team hasn't made the playoffs or finished a season at .500. They lost the play-in game to the Indiana Pacers last week in a rout, 144-117.
Still, the Hornets appear to be giving Borrego, 43, a chance to continue the development of his young players. LaMelo Ball is a candidate for NBA Rookie of the Year.
The Hornets finished this season 33-39 and in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. They were 27-24 on April 9, but a season-ending foot sprain to forward Gordon Hayward on April 2 and the loss of Ball for 21 games to a broken wrist impacted the Hornets.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.