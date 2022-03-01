Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas is signing a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Hornets, ESPN reported Tuesday.
The 33-year-old guard played on 10-day deals earlier this season with the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
Thomas played in four games for the Lakers and one with the Mavericks, all between Dec. 17-29. He averaged 8.6 points, 2.0 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 22.8 minutes with one start.
He was the NBA G League Player of the Week after averaging 41.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 boards in three games last week with the Grand Rapids Gold.
He owns career averages of 18.0 points, 4.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 533 games (362 starts) with nine teams.
Thomas made back-to-back All-Star teams with the Boston Celtics in 2015-16 and 2016-17, landing on the All-NBA second team in 2016-17 when he averaged a career-high 28.9 points per game.
--Field Level Media
