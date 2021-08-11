IMG Arena has struck a deal with the PGA of America and Ryder Cup Europe to allow sportsbooks to offer hole-by-hole betting during the upcoming event, Sports Business Journal reported Wednesday night.
The Ryder Cup adds to the live golf betting portfolio of the data distributor, which will provide a live feed to sportsbooks.
The deal between IMG and the governing bodies is for multiple Ryder Cups, per the report.
The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wis.
--Field Level Media
