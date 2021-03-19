Hofstra is set to begin its search for a men's basketball coach, Yahoo Sports reported Friday.
Coach Joe Mihalich took a leave of absence for unspecified medical reasons and missed the 2020-21 season.
Associate head coach Mike Farrelly served as the interim coach and is expected to be a candidate for the position after leading the Pride (13-10) to a fourth-place finish (8-6) in the Colonial Athletic Conference.
Mihalich, 64, compiled a 141-92 record in seven seasons at Hofstra. The Pride earned a berth in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before taking over at Hofstra, Mihalich went 265-203 as the head coach at Niagara (1998-2013) with a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances in 2005 and 2007.
