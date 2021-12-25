Sorry, an error occurred.
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela has cleared COVID-19 protocols and will play in Saturday's matinee against the host New York Knicks, ESPN reported.
Capela entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday and missed his team's past two games.
The Hawks still have eight players in the protocols, including star guard Trae Young.
Capela, 27, is averaging 11.5 points and 12.8 rebounds in 29 games, all starts, this season.
He has career averages of 12.6 points and 10.6 boards in 426 games (366 starts) over eight seasons with the Houston Rockets (2014-20) and Atlanta.
--Field Level Media
