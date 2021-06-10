The Chicago Bears agreed to terms with first-round pick Justin Fields on a fully guaranteed four-year, $18.9 million contract that includes an $11.1 million signing bonus for the quarterback, NFL Network reported Thursday.
The Bears traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to grab Fields with the 11th overall pick out of Ohio State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was the fourth quarterback selected.
Fields completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 2,100 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in eight games for the Buckeyes in 2020. He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2019 after passing for 3,273 yards with 41 TDs and three picks, adding 484 yards and 10 scores on the ground.
With the Buckeyes, he had a 20-2 record and led the team to back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.
The rookie is competing with veteran Andy Dalton for the starting job. Dalton joined the Bears in free agency after starting nine games last season with the Dallas Cowboys. Chicago also has former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles on the QB depth chart.
