The San Francisco Giants are reportedly in agreement with free-agent right-hander Aaron Sanchez on a $4 million contract.
The San Francisco Chronicle said Tuesday night that incentives could raise the value of the deal to $6.5 million.
Sanchez, 28, did not play last season while recovering from a shoulder injury but reportedly threw 98 mph during a bullpen session last week.
His best season came in 2016 with the Toronto Blue Jays when he made the All-Star team and led the American League in won-loss percentage (15-2, .882) and ERA (3.00). He struck out a career-high 161 batters in 192 innings over 30 starts.
Sanchez is 34-33 with a 3.98 ERA in 150 games (96 starts) with the Blue Jays (2014-19) and Houston Astros (2019). Toronto drafted him in the first round in 2010 and traded him to Houston in July 2019 with outfielder Cal Stevenson and right-hander Joe Biagini in exchange for outfielder Derek Fisher.
