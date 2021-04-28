New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is on pace toward returning to the field in time for the start of the upcoming season, ESPN reported.
Barkley sustained a torn right anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus and strained his medial collateral ligament against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 20, 2020. He underwent surgery on Oct. 30, with the delay allowing the MCL to heal.
Barkley, 24, will have had nearly 11 months to recover before the Giants open the 2021 season.
New York allowed backup Wayne Gallman to test free agency and signed fellow running back Devontae Booker to a two-year, $5.5 million contract.
The Giants selected Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he had a stellar rookie season that culminated in a Pro Bowl selection. He led the NFL with 2,028 yards from scrimmage and chipped in 15 touchdowns.
Limited to 13 games in 2019 because of a high-ankle sprain, he ran for 1,003 yards and added 438 receiving yards, scoring eight touchdowns.
--Field Level Media
