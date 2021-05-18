The New York Giants claimed running back Ryquell Armstead off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The Jaguars waived the 2019 fifth-round draft pick on Monday.
Armstead, who missed the 2020 season due to COVID-19, played all 16 games as a rookie out of Temple in 2019 and rushed for 108 yards on 35 carries while adding 144 yards on 14 receptions with two touchdowns.
Armstead, 24, went on the COVID-19 reserve list last August after developing severe respiratory problems.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.