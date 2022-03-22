The San Francisco Giants reached agreement on a two-year, $6.25 million extension with first baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The deal, which includes a third-year club option, buys out his final two years of arbitration and potentially his first season of free agency in 2024.

Ruf, 35, batted .271 with a career-high 16 home runs and 43 RBIs in 118 games with San Francisco in 2021.

He is a career .250/.336/.460 hitter with 56 homers and 157 RBIs in 443 games with the Philadelphia Phillies (2012-16) and Giants, who signed him in 2020 after he played three seasons in South Korea.

--Field Level Media

