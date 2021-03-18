Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Moses Wright will miss Georgia Tech's opening NCAA Tournament game against Loyola Chicago on Friday, multiple media outlets reported Wednesday night.

According to CBS Sports, Wright's absence is related to COVID-19, and he also would miss the ninth-seeded Yellow Jackets' second-round game in the Midwest Region against either top-seeded Illinois or 16th-seeded Drexel should Georgia Tech advance.

Coach Josh Pastner and a team spokesman would not confirm the reports when reached by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Wright, a 6-foot-9 senior, is Georgia Tech's leader in scoring (17.4 points per game) and rebounding (eight boards per game). In the Yellow Jackets' 80-75 win over Florida State in the ACC final on Saturday, Wright had 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots.

Georgia Tech (17-8) enters the NCAA Tournament with an eight-game winning streak.

Eighth-seeded Loyola Chicago (24-4) won the Missouri Valley Conference title as part of its current six-game winning streak. The NCAA Tournament committee seeded the Ramblers far lower than their No. 17 spot in the final AP rankings would have indicated.

--Field Level Media

