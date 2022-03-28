Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech's leading scorer in 2021-22, is entering the NBA draft, CBS Sports reported Monday.

A four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets, the 6-foot-5 guard averaged 17.9 points, a team-high 3.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds this past season.

In 117 career games (106 starts), he averaged 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 39.3 percent from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech finished the season with a 12-20 record -- 5-15 in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

