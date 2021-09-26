Georgia Southern parted ways with football coach Chad Lunsford after a 1-3 start, according to multiple reports on Sunday.
The Eagles dropped their third consecutive game on Saturday night, falling 28-20 to visiting Louisiana in their Sun Belt Conference opener in Statesboro, Ga.
Lunsford, 44, took over midway through the 2017 season and posted a 28-21 record with three bowl appearances.
Georgia Southern is expected to conduct a national search for a replacement, per the report. It is the third vacancy this season in college football, following Connecticut and Southern California.
--Field Level Media
