National championship-winning coach Kirby Smart and Georgia are nearing a contract extension, according to multiple reports.

While university president Jere Morehead declined to attach a figure to what is expected to be a huge contract, he told The Athletic, "I don't think anyone will be surprised."

Morehead gave the school's athletic board an update in executive session on Thursday.

Smart is under contract through the 2024 season at about $7 million a year.

Smart, 46, took over the program at his alma mater in 2016 and has a 66-15 record, including 6-2 in bowl games. He has a 40-10 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

The Bulldogs lost to Alabama in the College Football Playoff following the 2017 season, and defeated the Crimson Tide 33-18 in January to win the school's first football national championship in 41 years.

Georgia opens the 2022 season against Oregon on Sept. 3.

--Field Level Media

