Kris Dunn has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to a report from ESPN on Saturday.

The free-agent guard will reportedly get $10 million over two years, with the second year a player option.

Dunn played for the Chicago Bulls the last three seasons, but the team didn't make a qualifying offer in the offseason, clearing the way for him to become an unrestricted free agent.

Dunn, 26, averaged 7.3 points, 3.4 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 51 games with the Bulls last season. He's averaged 8.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 227 career games (126 starts) with the Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, who drafted him fifth overall in 2016.

Minnesota traded Dunn to Chicago after his rookie season as part of a deal that brought Jimmy Butler to the Timberwolves.

--Field Level Media

