Free agent defensive end Carlos Dunlap visited the Carolina Panthers on Monday, ESPN reported.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is a South Carolina native and could help the Panthers replace pass rusher Haason Reddick, now with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dunlap, 33, posted 8.5 sacks, 14 quarterback hits and 35 tackles in 17 games (two starts) last season with Seattle.

He has 96 sacks to go along with 21 forced fumbles and 255 QB hits in 180 games (123 starts) with the Cincinnati Bengals (2010-20) and Seahawks (2020-21).

His sack total ranks eighth among active NFL players entering the 2022 season. Dunlap had a career-high 13.5 sacks and made the first of back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2015.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In