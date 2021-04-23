The Wilpon family, former owners of the New York Mets, are reportedly exploring the sale of SNY, the team's regional sports network.
Sportico reported Friday that the Wilpons are considering multiple options for their majority stake in the network.
Among the interested parties is Steve Cohen, who bought the team last year for $2.42 billion. Per the report, Cohen is partnering with the investment firm RedBird Capital, which is already an investor in the regional networks of the New York Yankees (YES Network) and Boston Red Sox (NESN).
SNY was launched in 2006 and serves about 8 million homes in the New York area and 12 million nationwide. It is the official broadcast home of the Mets, the NFL's New York Jets (except for live games) and the UConn women's basketball team.
--Field Level Media
