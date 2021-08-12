Longtime NBA guard/forward Kyle Korver is retiring as a player and joining Steve Nash's staff with the Brooklyn Nets as a player development assistant coach, The Athletic reported Thursday.
Korver, 40, last played in the league in 2019-20 with the Milwaukee Bucks. In 17 NBA seasons, he averaged 9.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game over 1,232 games (423 starts).
He retires fourth all-time in career 3-pointers made with 2,450, though Nets star James Harden is likely to surpass him early next season.
The then-New Jersey Nets drafted Korver in the second round in 2003 and traded his rights to the Philadelphia 76ers for $125,000 in cash. As the story goes, the Nets used some of that money to buy a new office copy machine.
He never played for the Nets, but now joins them in a player development capacity after suiting up for the Sixers (2003-07), Utah Jazz (2007-10, 2018-19), Chicago Bulls (2010-12), Atlanta Hawks (2012-17), Cleveland Cavaliers (2017-18) and Bucks.
Korver was named an All-Star one time: in 2014-15 with Atlanta, a season that he finished with averages of 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists, a 48.7 shooting percentage and a 49.2 rate from 3-point range, in 75 games (all starts).
Brooklyn finished last season 48-24, good for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, but fell to the eventual NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs.
Field Level Media
