The NFL and college football could generate more than $20 billion in legal sports betting during the upcoming season, according to projections released Tuesday by PlayUSA.
It would result in as much as $1.5 billion in revenue for sportsbooks, per PlayUSA.
"The U.S. sports betting market looks entirely different than it did just one year ago. There is no question that it will be a historic football season unlike any we've seen before," said Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for the PlayUSA.com network.
The projections are at least $12 billion wagered on NFL games and roughly $8 billion on college football, per the report.
The total football-related handle was about $7.5 billion for the 2020 season.
Since the end of the 2020 football seasons, Michigan and Virginia have launched sports betting to emerge as the fifth- and seventh-largest markets in the U.S., respectively, per PlayUSA.
Another 11 states could launch or expand betting initiatives during this upcoming football season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.