Sunday's boxing exhibition between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul attracted around 1 million pay-per-view buys for Showtime, which would translate to more than $50 million in media revenue, Sportico reported.
Mayweather and Paul fought to an eight-round draw at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Paul, a YouTube celebrity without a real boxing background, agreed to fight the 50-0 champion boxer as part of an increasing trend in celebrity crossover boxing matches taking hold.
Sportico also reported that Sunday's event drove subscriptions to Showtime more than any other day since the Showtime Streaming Service debuted in 2015.
Mayweather's victory against Manny Pacquiao in 2015, billed at the time as the Fight of the Century, set a pay-per-view record with 4.4 million PPV buys and $500 million in overall media revenue.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.