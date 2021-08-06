The Chicago Fire signed midfielder Federico Navarro of Argentina before the secondary transfer window closed Thursday night, multiple outlets reported.
The 21-year-old made 50 appearances for Club Atletico Talleres in Argentina's Primera Division.
A defensive midfielder known for his ability to break up plays and cover ground, Navarro is a welcome addition to a Chicago club that has allowed 28 goals through 14 games this season.
Navarro is the latest Talleres player to join an MLS club, joining Austin FC midfielder Tomas Pochettino and Minnesota United winger Franco Fragapane.
--Field Level Media
