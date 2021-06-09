Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley had minor foot surgery but should be ready for training camp, NFL Network reported Wednesday.
Ridley, 26, recently had "a little cleanup" procedure with Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin, per the report.
He is not participating in this week's minicamp. The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp on July 27.
Ridley enters the 2021 season in the spotlight as quarterback Matt Ryan's undisputed go-to target following the trade of seven-time Pro Bowl selection Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans.
With Jones missing seven games last season, Ridley led the Falcons and set career highs with 90 catches for 1,374 yards. He caught nine touchdown passes.
A first-round pick in 2018 (26th overall) out of Alabama, Ridley has 217 catches for 3,061 yards and 26 touchdowns in 44 games (30 starts).
--Field Level Media
