Atlanta Falcons starting safety Erik Harris needs surgery for a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

He left Sunday's 29-21 road win against the Carolina Panthers early in the first quarter. He walked off the field with a trainer and then headed to the locker room after a visit to the medical tent.

Harris, 31, finishes his first season with the Falcons with 64 tackles, eight passes defensed and half a sack in 12 starts.

He has 254 tackles and five interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, in 77 career games (42 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2016), Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2017-20) and Falcons.

Jaylinn Hawkins, a fourth-round pick in 2020, is a likely candidate to replace Harris when Atlanta (6-7) visits the San Francisco 49ers (7-6) on Sunday.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.